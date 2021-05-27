Languages

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Blood moon seen in Sydney

(Xinhua) 16:32, May 27, 2021

Lunar eclipse is seen above Sydney, Australia, on May 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)


