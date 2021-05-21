Magnificent views of Guozigou Bridge in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 13:32, May 21, 2021

The aerial photo taken on May 17 shows the magnificent landscape of the Guozigou Bridge in Ili, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Liu Xin)

Northern Xinjiang would usher in the most beautiful season of blooming flowers as the weather gets warmer. A large number of tourists drove along the Lianyungang-Khorgos Expressway in order to enjoy the beautiful scenery of Yili. Visitors will have a shocking experience like riding a roller-coaster when they drive on the Guozigou Bridge, which is more than 200 meters above the valley floor.

