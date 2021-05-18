Landscape of Medog Highway in Tibet

Ecns.cn) 15:07, May 18, 2021

This photo taken on May 16, 2021 shows the aerial view of Medog Highway in Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Feibo)

Medog, meaning "Secret Lotus" in the Tibetan language, is located on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River and the south of the Himalayas. The 117-kilometer highway linking Medog, the last roadless county in China, with its neighboring Bome county in Tibet, was formally opened to traffic on Oct. 2013, ending the county's isolation from the outside world. Before the traffic opened, people could only reach Medog on foot.

