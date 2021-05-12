Tibetan workshop weaves dreams for the disabled

May 12

LHASA, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Tenzin Norbu, 31, was aware of the effects of living with a disability at a young age. His aunt, who raised him in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, lived with a leg disability.

"When I was with her, I saw all sorts of inconvenience in her daily life and work, and I found that material and financial aid alone couldn't solve all her problems," he said.

"Give people fish and you feed them for a day. Teach them how to fish and you feed them for a lifetime." After engaging in public welfare activities for several years, Tenzin Norbu said he found a deeper understanding of this popular saying.

"My public welfare endeavor is aimed at helping the disabled making a living using their skills and be responsible for their own lives," he said.

In 2016, Tenzin Norbu gave up a good salary and stable job and established the Tibet Ancient Heritage Handicraft Company, also called "Tibetan Dreams Workshop," as it gives disabled people the courage to have dreams.

The company mainly produces Tibetan-style fabric products. Among its 52 employees, 48 are people with disabilities. Walking into the workshop, there is only the sound of the sewing machines.

Phuntsog Dradul, 28, sat in front of a sewing machine, with his eyes closely following the needle and hands carefully pushing the cloth.

He was diagnosed with polio when he was born, which caused a heavy burden on his family. "However, my mom is so strong that she has managed to raise me and my younger brother."

Phuntsog Dradul's mother brought him to the company five years ago to learn the needlework. Although it was not easy for him in the beginning, he gradually grasped the skill.

After several odd jobs such as being a security guard or a cleaner, Phuntsog Dradul finally found a permanent job.

"It was difficult for me to stay in a position long due to physical reasons," he said. "I never thought I could have such a stable career."

Phuntsog Dradul earns about 2,800 yuan (about 440 U.S. dollars) each month. "I can pay for my little brother's daily expenses while he is in college. Life is not as hard as before."

Some employees with different degrees of disabilities were introverted and sensitive in the past, but they have become more outgoing and passionate, according to Tenzin Norbu.

"I'm glad to see them spare no efforts to change their lives," said the employer.

He said he hopes the scale of the factory can be further expanded in the future, so that more people with disabilities can master a skill, work and find self-fulfillment.

"In this way, they can plan for a better future and realize dreams that might have seemed impossible," Tenzin Norbu said.

