Video: We Are China

Scenery of Sapukonglagabo Mountain in Nagqu, China's Tibet

Xinhua) 11:16, May 07, 2021

Tourists take photos near the Sapukonglagabo Mountain in Biru County of Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)