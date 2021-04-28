Former serf enjoys happy life after democratic reform in Tibet

Xinhua) 11:15, April 28, 2021

Lhapu listens to the radio at home at Lin'a Village of Dagze County in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 25, 2021. Lhapu, born in 1938, worked as a serf before the democratic reform in Tibet in 1959, which abolished its feudal serfdom under theocracy. "As part of the production tools, we just did what the lord asked us to do, and were even forbidden to speak loudly," Lhapu recalled his life in the old times, adding that children had no guaranteed food and clothing. After the democratic reform, great changes have taken place in Lhapu"s life. He received some land and built a new house. Now the 83-year-old enjoys a happy life with his children and grandchildren. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

