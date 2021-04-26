Leather boat dance in Junpa village, China's Tibet

Ecns.cn) 15:22, April 26, 2021

Photo shows a villager from Junpa village, the only fishing village in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, performing traditional leather boat dance with a yak skin boat on his back. The unique dance was listed as an intangible cultural heritage of China in 2008. (Photo/China News Service)

Junpa Village in Quxu County is located by the south bank of the Lhasa River, which flows through Lhasa city, capital of Tibet.

Junpa means "fisher" in the Tibetan language. With a unique ancient Tibetan fishing culture, the village is known for various kinds of leather handicrafts of the Tibetan style.

