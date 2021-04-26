Home>>
View of Mount Qungmknag in Nyemo County of Lhasa, Tibet
(Xinhua) 14:41, April 26, 2021
Photo taken with a mobile phone on April 24, 2021 shows a view of Mount Qungmknag in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
