View of Mount Qungmknag in Nyemo County of Lhasa, Tibet

Xinhua) 14:41, April 26, 2021

Photo taken with a mobile phone on April 24, 2021 shows a view of Mount Qungmknag in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

