Tibet's heritage site Norbulingka undergoes new restoration

Photo taken on March 29, 2021 shows that Norbulingka, a world heritage site in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, is undergoing restoration. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

LHASA, April 21 (Xinhua) -- The Norbulingka, a world heritage site in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, is undergoing restoration.

The country has earmarked 38.68 million yuan (about 5.9 million U.S. dollars) to gild more than 855 square meters of golden roofs, renovate over 10,000 square meters of traditional Tibetan waterproof roofs, and repair affiliated cultural relics.

"After years of weathering erosion, the golden roofs of the ancient buildings and their supporting facilities have oxidized and turned black. Water also began seeping in," said Penpa Droma with Norbulingka's management office. "The restoration project was approved in 2017 following years of research and the preparatory work was launched in late 2020."

Built in the mid-18th century, the Norbulingka was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2001 as part of the historic ensemble of the Potala Palace.

