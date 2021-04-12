Former serf Lhapa's new life in Tibet

Xinhua) 15:15, April 12, 2021

Lhapa poses for a photo in Puga Village of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 20, 2021. Lhapa, born in 1945, is a villager in Puga Village. When she was a child, her mother became blind due to overwork and lost the ability to work. The serf owner drove her out of the manor, and Lhapa's mother had to beg everywhere with her sister for a living. In 1959, during the democratic reform in Tibet, the Lhapa's family were finally reunited and alloted 24 mu (about 1.6 hectare) of land, six sheep and two cows. They also built a house belonging to themselves. Nowadays, Lhapa lives in a clean and comfortable Tibetan style two-story house, enjoying a happy time in her later years. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

