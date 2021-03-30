5.8-magnitude quake hits Tibet

Xinhua) 15:04, March 30, 2021

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Shuanghu County, Nagqu City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, at 1:27 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 34.38 degrees north latitude and 87.68 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the center said.

So far there has been no report of casualty and the county government has asked local villages to check if there are damages caused by the earthquake, Zhou Shifu, head of the publicity department of Shuanghu County told Xinhua.

The tremor was barely felt in the county seat, and the epicenter is located in an uninhabited area of the high-altitude county, he said.

