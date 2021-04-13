Home>>
Dreamlike snow scenery in Lhari County, Tibet
(Ecns.cn) 16:02, April 13, 2021
Photo taken on April 12, 2021, shows students doing exercises on sports field of a Middle School in Lhari County, Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. With an average altitude of 4,500 meters, the landscape of snow mountain reflected from water on the playground forms a dreamlike scenery after snowfall. (Photo/China News Service)
