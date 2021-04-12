Opera "Princess Wencheng" staged in Lhasa

April 12, 2021

Artists perform the opera "Princess Wencheng" in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 10, 2021. An outdoor opera based on the life of a Tang Dynasty (618-907) princess was staged here on Saturday. The opera tells the story of Princess Wencheng, who came all the way from Chang'an (today's city of Xi'an) to marry Tibetan King Songtsen Gampo over 1,300 years ago. (Xinhua/Si Yuan)

