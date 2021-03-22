Home>>
Pic story: a former serf's new life in China's Tibet
(Xinhua) 09:11, March 22, 2021
Photo taken on Feb. 27, 2021 shows a photo of Basang(C) celebrating her birthday at her home in Ngamring County of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Basang, born in 1936, used to graze sheep for a serf owner to beg for a living before the democratic reform in 1959. She had to pay wool and milk to the serf owner as a tax, and could not have enough food and clothes. "Winter was the most difficult season. There were eight people in my family but we didn't have one pair of shoes." "Grazing sheep and doing farm work barefoot, I really envy animals with hooves." Basang said with emotion. Now, everything has changed. Basang enjoys her peaceful life in her spacious Tibetan-style house. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
