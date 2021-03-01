Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Mar 1, 2021
Amazing scenery of Linzhi spruce forest in Tibet

(Ecns.cn)    11:08, March 01, 2021

Photo shows the beautiful scenery of spruce forest in Bomi country of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. With an area of 4,600 hectares, the forests cover 61 percent of the area. It was listed as a coniferous nature reserve in 1984. (Photo/China News Service)

