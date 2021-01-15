Tibetan villagers celebrate farmers' New Year in new homes

Villager Butri celebrates farmers' New Year in her new house in Gajilin Village of Chaqiug Township in Sa'gya County of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2021. Residents who were relocated from poverty-stricken area celebrate the farmers' New Year in their new homes in Gajilin Village. In Xigaze and other farming regions of Tibet, people celebrate New Year on the 1st day of the twelfth month of the Tibetan lunar calendar. According to local farming tradition, spring ploughing season always begins as the fall of New Year, thus celebrating one month earlier is to meet the needs of local agriculture. Xigaze City is regarded as a granary of Tibet. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)