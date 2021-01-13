CHICAGO, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago, the third largest city in the United States, has encouraged residents of all backgrounds and ages to join in the abundant and vibrant festivities of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 12 this year.

In a proclamation signed by the mayor on Monday, Lightfoot said that Feb. 12 signifies the beginning of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Ox, and the Ox is often described as being honest, hardworking, diligent, dependable, determined, and methodical.

Lightfoot noted that the Chinese New Year is celebrated with bright and colorful decorations that usually feature bright red as it represents happiness and good fortune.

"Family dinner is also an important part of the Chinese New Year, with a great significance placed on the New Year's Eve dinner where a traditional feast is served," she said.

In the past six years, Chicago has organized various events to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year, including concerts, martial arts shows, Chinese culture displays, and Chinese New Year parades in the city's Chinatown.