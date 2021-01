Tibetan people hang prayer flags on top of a mountain in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2021. Friday marks the third day of the farmers' New Year celebrated in Xigaze according to the Tibetan lunar calendar. In tradition, people here would go early this morning to hang new prayer flags on top of mountains and their home roofs, praying for peace and prosperity of their country. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)