Tibetan farmers, herdsmen see double-digit growth in per capita disposable income

The per capita disposable income of farmers and herdsmen grew 12.7 percent to 14,598 yuan ($2,257) in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region in 2020, marking a straight 18th annual double-digit growth, local authorities said on Jan. 20.

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2020 shows a view of Lhasa City, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Along with establishing 652 bases to facilitate employment transfers for Tibetan farmers and herders, the region has provided non-agricultural employment opportunities for farmers and herdsmen, boosting their income and consolidating gains in poverty alleviation.

Last year, 610,000 farmers and herders in Tibet got labor service jobs and reaped a total revenue of 4.7 billion yuan.

Sijijixiang village, located in Caina township of Quxu county, Lhasa, has established several farmers’ cooperatives that produce Tibetan blankets, ornaments, and handicrafts, introduced Sonam Yangkyi, the village’s first secretary in charge of poverty alleviation, who added that a greening company founded in November last year has so far made a profit of 110,000 yuan for the village.

“Thriving businesses in our village are offering farmers and herdsmen more sources of income,” Sonam Yangkyi said.