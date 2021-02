Aerial photo shows the winter scenery of Ranwu Lake in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. With an altitude of 3,850 meters, Ranwu Lake in China’s Tibet is surrounded by snow-capped mountains in the distance, the tranquil turquoise blue lake water looks even more picturesque in winter. Ranwu Lake is one of the largest lake in eastern Tibet. The Lagu Glacier is located in the north side of Ranwu Lake, where the snow melts injecting into the lake. (Photo/China News Service)