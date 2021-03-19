Home>>
6.1-magnitude quake hits Tibet: CENC
(Xinhua) 15:11, March 19, 2021
BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Nagqu City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, at 14:11 Friday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 31.94 degrees north latitude and 92.74 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the center said.
