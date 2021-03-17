Languages

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Home>>

Tibetans celebrate start of spring ploughing

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:05, March 17, 2021

People take part in a ceremony marking the start of spring ploughing in Lhasa, Southwest China's Tibet autonomous region, March 16, 2021. [Photo by Tsewang / Provided by Tibet Daily to chinadaily.com.cn]


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】

Photos

Related Stories