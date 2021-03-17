Home>>
Tibetans celebrate start of spring ploughing
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:05, March 17, 2021
People take part in a ceremony marking the start of spring ploughing in Lhasa, Southwest China's Tibet autonomous region, March 16, 2021. [Photo by Tsewang / Provided by Tibet Daily to chinadaily.com.cn]
Photos
