Tibet welcomes its first third-party clinical-testing institution

Xinhua) 15:28, April 16, 2021

LHASA, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region saw its first third-party clinical-testing institution open for business on Thursday.

The Tibet KingMed Laboratory, based in the regional capital Lhasa, enables people in Tibet to enjoy the same high-quality medical-testing services found in more developed areas.

The new laboratory is subordinated to the Guangzhou KingMed Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd. (KingMed Diagnostics) and is part of Guangdong Province's effort to support the development of health services in Tibet.

The laboratory is equipped with a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) laboratory and a pathological diagnosis laboratory, focusing on screening, testing, pathological diagnosis services, and public-health services for diseases such as the COVID-19 epidemic and viral hepatitis.

Currently, KingMed Diagnostics is providing clinical testing services to more than 100 medical institutions and nearly 200,000 people in Tibet.

