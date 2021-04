Peach blossoms seen in Lhasa, China's Tibet

Xinhua) 13:47, April 20, 2021

Peach blossoms are seen near the Pabonka Hermitage in the northern suburb of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Chogo)

