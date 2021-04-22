Video: We Are China

Traditional culture draws tourists to Danzhai, China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:46, April 22, 2021

People perform traditional Chinese music and dance at the Danzhai Wanda Town in Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 21, 2021. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)