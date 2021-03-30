Guizhou celebrates its Long March history

(China Daily) 15:12, March 30, 2021

The site of the Zunyi Conference in Guizhou province is the region's most popular red tourism spot. [Photo by You Youhai/For China Daily]

Province preserves sites and artifacts from significant period in time, integrating them with local culture.

In southwestern China, Guizhou province was an important site during the Long March. This was where the Red Army recuperated and went from setbacks to victory. From September 1934 to April 1936, the army trekked across more than 60 cities, counties and districts in Guizhou, leaving behind a trail of rich history for future generations.

Today, Guizhou is a place filled with red culture, in which its red tourism industry focuses on tours exploring the history of the Communist Party of China before the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949.

Along with Guizhou's magnificent natural landscape, the province has become an ideal place for red tourism.

Local authorities have tapped into the province's Long March historical significance and integrated it with ethnic, cultural and ecological elements, fueling red tourism development over the years.

According to the local government, many red tourism spots in Guizhou have seen sharp rises in tourist numbers, especially this past Spring Festival and National Day holiday last year.

Also, young people have shown increasing interest in red tourism, with those born in the 1980s and '90s accounting for 40 percent of all tourists.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)