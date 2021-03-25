China's Guizhou promotes tourism as spring arrives

GUIYANG, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Authorities are promoting tourism in southwest China's Guizhou Province, as spring is in the air.

The province has launched 10 spring travel routes to attract visitors, with themes focusing on flowers, tea, ethnic traditions and cultural heritage, said Li Fang, with the provincial department of culture and tourism.

"The routes are intended to help tourists experience the charm of Guizhou's mountains, water and culture," Li said at the launching ceremony.

Guizhou is committed to developing holistic tourism, and will make efforts to continuously improve the quality of its tourism industry, Li added.

