Home>>
Azalea flowers enter blooming season in Guizhou, SW China
(Xinhua) 10:09, March 22, 2021
Tourists view azalea flowers at Pudi scenic spot in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 21, 2021. Over 120 square kilometers of azalea flowers here have entered blooming season recently, attracting many people to visit. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Spring scenery in Guizhou
- View of Aha Lake National Wetland Park in Guizhou
- Villagers in Guizhou busy with farm work in early spring
- Scenery of Ahahu national wetland park in Guiyang, Guizhou
- Staff check power grid after continuous snowfall in Liupanshui, SW China
- Snow scenery in Pingdi of Panzhou in China's Guizhou
- Traffic policemen work around clock to remove ice on road in Panzhou, SW China
- Snow scenery in Guiyang City
- Yunwu Bridge of Duyun-Anshun expressway under construction
- Zhejiang, Guizhou continue deepening medical pair assistance cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.