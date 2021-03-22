Azalea flowers enter blooming season in Guizhou, SW China

Xinhua) 10:09, March 22, 2021

Tourists view azalea flowers at Pudi scenic spot in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 21, 2021. Over 120 square kilometers of azalea flowers here have entered blooming season recently, attracting many people to visit. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)