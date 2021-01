Aerial photo taken on Jan. 11, 2021 shows traffic policemen melting ice on the Elangpu Bridge in Panzhou City of southwest China's Guizhou Province. The recent strong cold wave has resulted in congelation in Panzhou and many other places in Guizhou. Some 400 traffic policemen in Panzhou are now working around the clock to remove the ice cladding road surfaces in the city. The fluorescent green on their jackets appears to be the warmest color in a frosty winter. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)