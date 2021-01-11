Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 11, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China honors city police team for outstanding service and pioneering spirit

(Xinhua)    09:49, January 11, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- A police team with the police department of Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, was honored the title "Role Model of the Times" for pioneering in setting up the police emergency response system and its dedicated service.

The title was bestowed upon the team by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee as China celebrates the first Chinese People's Police Day on Sunday.

In 1990, the team upgraded the "110" emergency number into a service hotline that incorporates law enforcement, emergency response and public service functions, which was later highly praised by local residents for its effectiveness.

With police forces elsewhere followed suit, the "110" phone number became the symbol of the people's police following the team's pioneering move.

In the new era, the team aims to further upgrade their services by establishing grid-based community and rural police response system, so as to further enhance the ability of serving the public.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York