China honors city police team for outstanding service and pioneering spirit

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- A police team with the police department of Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, was honored the title "Role Model of the Times" for pioneering in setting up the police emergency response system and its dedicated service.

The title was bestowed upon the team by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee as China celebrates the first Chinese People's Police Day on Sunday.

In 1990, the team upgraded the "110" emergency number into a service hotline that incorporates law enforcement, emergency response and public service functions, which was later highly praised by local residents for its effectiveness.

With police forces elsewhere followed suit, the "110" phone number became the symbol of the people's police following the team's pioneering move.

In the new era, the team aims to further upgrade their services by establishing grid-based community and rural police response system, so as to further enhance the ability of serving the public.