Special policewomen participate in training on plateau in Qinghai

Special policewomen participate in an adaptive training on plateau in Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 9, 2021. Sunday marked the first Chinese People's Police Day. A team of special policewomen from the public security bureau of Golog kept on training in chilly winter on a plateau around 4,000 meters above sea level. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
1,400-yr-old tomb with white marble bed reveals religious e…
Ericsson CEO resists Swedish government's ban on Huawei, ZT…
Desert village in NW China's Xinjiang relocated for poverty…
J-10C, J-11B fighter jets shine in just-concluded China-Pak…