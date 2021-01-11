Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 11, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Special policewomen participate in training on plateau in Qinghai

(Xinhua)    09:41, January 11, 2021

Special policewomen participate in an adaptive training on plateau in Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 9, 2021. Sunday marked the first Chinese People's Police Day. A team of special policewomen from the public security bureau of Golog kept on training in chilly winter on a plateau around 4,000 meters above sea level. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York