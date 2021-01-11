Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 11, 2021
Police in Shijiazhuang stick to posts on first Chinese People's Police Day

(Xinhua)    08:44, January 11, 2021

Police officers help distribute vegetables for residents in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 10, 2021. In order to stop the spread of the epidemic, the police in Shijiazhuang stick to their posts on Sunday, the day marking the first Chinese People's Police Day. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)


