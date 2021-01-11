Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 11, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Medical team from Hunan leaves for Shijiazhuang to help fight against epidemic

(Xinhua)    08:21, January 11, 2021

A medical team member bids farewell to his family at Changsha South Railway Station in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 10, 2021. An epidemiological investigation team of 23 members left for Shijiazhuang of Hebei Province on Sunday to help fight against the epidemic there. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York