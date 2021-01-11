Medical team from Hunan leaves for Shijiazhuang to help fight against epidemic

A medical team member bids farewell to his family at Changsha South Railway Station in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 10, 2021. An epidemiological investigation team of 23 members left for Shijiazhuang of Hebei Province on Sunday to help fight against the epidemic there. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
