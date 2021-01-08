Factbox: Latest on COVID-19 control and prevention in China

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Here are the latest developments from China's COVID-19 control and prevention efforts:

-- Hebei Province reported 33 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 asymptomatic cases on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.

Among the confirmed cases, 31 were reported in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, and the other two in the city of Xingtai. Four of the asymptomatic carriers were reported in Xingtai and the others were all found in Shijiazhuang.

As of Thursday, there were 123 locally transmitted confirmed cases in hospitals in Hebei with five of them in severe condition. In addition, there were 181 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases and five imported asymptomatic cases under medical observation.

-- The city of Xingtai in Hebei Province on Friday classified five areas in the city as medium-risk zones for COVID-19, according to the provincial health commission.

Xingtai launched citywide nucleic acid testing on Wednesday and has identified two COVID-19 cases. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the city has sampled more than 5.9 million people for testing.

-- Liaoning Province on Thursday reported two locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, both in the provincial capital Shenyang, the provincial health commission said Friday.

By Thursday, the province had 71 confirmed cases in hospitals. Another 26 asymptomatic carriers were under quarantine and receiving treatment.

-- Heilongjiang Province on Thursday reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case, the provincial health commission said Friday.

The case, a 54-year-old female, was reported from Aihui District in the city of Heihe. She has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.