What impresses you about Chinese police officers?

(Xinhua)    08:31, January 11, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China marks its first national police day on January 10, 2021.

It is a festival specially designated for the police in full recognition of their heroic struggle in the interests of the Party and the people, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

In an age of peace, the police force is a team which is believed to have sacrificed the most while making the greatest contribution.

Since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, more than 14,000 police officers have laid down their lives, according to figures released by the ministry.

What do the Chinese people think of the role police officers play in their lives? And what impressed them the most about the police force? Xinhua spoke with citizens across the country to find out.

