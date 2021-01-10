China to mark first Chinese people's police day

Police officer Jiang Lan (R) patrols with her colleague in Taoyuannan Community in Qingxiu District of Nannning, south China''s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 31, 2020. Helping the lost elderly go home, standing guard in front of the school to direct traffic, inspecting community merchants, distributing safety brochures and visiting residents... These are the usual work of community police officer Jiang Lan. Jiang, 26, came to Zhongshan Police Station of Qingxiu Branch of Nanning Public Security Bureau after graduating from the People''s Public Security University of China in 2017 and became a community police officer responsible for nearly everything concerned by the residents in the community. "My patience has been dedicated to the people," Jiang said, describing her work as follows: "We community police will feel particularly fulfilled and satisfied when we are praised by the residents." (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)



