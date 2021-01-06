China thanks Australian policewoman's heroic act: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed admiration and gratitude remembering the Australian policewoman who sacrificed her life in an attempt to rescue a Chinese citizen.

Kelly Foster, a senior constable with the State of New South Wales, reportedly rushed to rescue a Chinese national from a whirlpool on Jan. 2. However, neither of them managed to survive.

"We are deeply saddened by her tragic death and extend deepest condolences to her family, and we are also sorry to learn about the loss of the Chinese citizen," spokesperson Hua Chunying told a daily press briefing.

According to Hua, the Chinese Consulate General in Sydney has offered condolences to the family of the Chinese citizen and provided timely consular assistance.

She reminded overseas Chinese citizens to raise their safety awareness.

Hua recalled another incident from last December in Antarctica when the Chinese and U.S. Antarctic programs joined hands to help repatriate an ill Australian expeditioner for treatment.

The director of the Australian Antarctic Division had expressed gratitude for the rescue operation, saying it is a testament to the strong international cooperation that exists in Antarctica, Hua said.

"These two incidents demonstrate the fact that kindness and sincerity shine brightly even in the harsh winter," she added.