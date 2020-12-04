Hong Kong police vow to arrest absconding ex-lawmaker

HONG KONG, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong police said they will track down and arrest ex-lawmaker Ted Hui who absconded during a trial.

The police said they strongly condemned any attempt to evade legal responsibility and will track down the whereabouts of the fugitive through different legal channels and bring him back to face trial.

The Security Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government also said everyone should be responsible for their own actions, including taking legal responsibility.

The HKSAR government strongly condemned any act of abandoning bail and escaping from legal responsibility, and said relevant departments will follow up the case and arrest the suspect.

Hui was accused of interrupting the proceedings of the Legislative Council by splashing foul-smelling liquid. The court adjourned the case to Feb. 11, 2021 and freed Hui on 2,000 Hong Kong dollar bail on Nov. 19. He later announced on social media that he had absconded and would go into "exile."