China's police chief stresses sound public security work

(Xinhua)    08:46, November 30, 2020

WUHAN, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi has called for solid efforts to ensure public security in all areas at present and in the following year.

Zhao made the remarks during his trip to central China's Hubei Province from Friday to Sunday.

Efforts must be made to ensure a safe and stable political and social environment as the country will mark the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China next year, Zhao said.

He stressed progress in building China into a country with greater peace and enforcing laws in a strict, procedure-based, impartial and non-abusive way.

Zhao also called for breaking new ground in modernizing public security work and promoting full and strict governance over the police force.

