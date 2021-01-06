Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Hong Kong police arrest over 50 suspected of violating national security law

(Xinhua)    11:29, January 06, 2021

HONG KONG, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- More than 50 people were arrested during a police operation on Wednesday on suspicion of committing crimes including subversion under the national security law in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong police said.

The arrested included instigator of Hong Kong riots Benny Tai, former opposition lawmakers Wu Chi-wai, Lam Cheuk-ting, James To and Alvin Yeung, for their involvement in the so-called "primaries" last year, according to local media.

Ahead of the Legislative Council election of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, originally scheduled in September 2020, Tai and others organized the so-called opposition "primary poll" in July, using the "referendum" as a cover to rally public opinion and campaigning for the opposition. Such acts blatantly interfered in the election and defied the Basic Law and the national security law in Hong Kong.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York