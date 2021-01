Aerial photo taken on Jan. 15, 2021 shows visitors enjoying their leisure at Ahahu national wetland park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. Local authorities in Guiyang have built 660 parks since 2015, including forest park, wetland park, mountain park and so on, adding the total number of parks here to 1,025 by far. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)