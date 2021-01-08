Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 8, 2021
China's Guiyang suspends classes due to icy weather

(Xinhua)    13:53, January 08, 2021

GUIYANG, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Schools in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, suspended classes in several districts on Friday, as freezing weather has coated roads and power lines with ice, local authorities said.

According to the Guiyang Meteorological Service, due to the effect of a cold snap, the temperature dipped to minus 4.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the lowest early January temperature in Guiyang in seven years.

The freezing weather is forecast to continue to Jan. 10.

The provincial authorities initiated an emergency response to the extreme weather on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

