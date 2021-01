Workers install the main cables on the Kaizhou Lake grand bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 5, 2021. The Kaizhou Lake grand bridge is part of the Weng'an-Kaiyang expressway. With a main span of 1,100 meters, the bridge is 1,257 meters in length and one of its main towers is 139 meters in height. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)