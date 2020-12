Staff members work at Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town in Baodi District of Tianjin, north China, Dec. 28, 2020. Covering an area of 14.5 square kilometers, the Tianjin-based Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town will be constructed in four phases. So far, 27 projects have been signed by the park, including 18 projects transferred from Beijing. (Xinhua/Li Ran)