Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 31, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Cross-sea road-rail bridge opens to traffic in east China

(Xinhua)    10:53, December 31, 2020

FUZHOU, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- A cross-sea road-rail bridge has opened to traffic in east China's Fujian Province, the first of its kind in the country.

The 14.5-km-long upper deck of the bridge was put into operation on Wednesday as a part of an expressway connecting the island county of Pingtan with Changle District in the provincial capital Fuzhou, according to the Fujian Expressway Group Co., Ltd.

The upper deck has six lanes for two-way road traffic, with a designed speed of 100 km per hour.

With the opening of the expressway, it takes only an hour to reach Fuzhou from Pingtan, where the Pingtan Comprehensive Pilot Zone was set up in 2009 to facilitate cross-Strait exchange and cooperation with Taiwan.

The pilot zone currently houses around 1,000 Taiwan-invested firms. Taiwan compatriots can now travel more conveniently to many parts of the mainland after arriving in Pingtan by sea.

The lower deck of the bridge is a section of the Fuzhou-Pingtan railway with a designed speed of 200 km per hour, which became operational on Dec. 26.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York