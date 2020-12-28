Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 28, 2020
Dong ethnic group chorus competition held in Congjiang County, SW China

(Xinhua)    08:47, December 28, 2020

Singers perform during a Dong ethnic group chorus competition held in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 27, 2020. A total of 78 choirs from the province's Congjiang and Liping counties participated in the competition on Sunday. Dong songs, the folk songs of the Dong ethnic group, are performed with a group of people to make a polyphonic singing called Kam Grand Choir without musical instruments or a conductor. It was inscribed on the World Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2009. (Photo by Luo Jinglai/Xinhua)


