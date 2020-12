A CR300AF bullet train departs from the Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 21, 2020. A new-type Fuxing bullet train CR300AF, with a designed speed of 250 km per hour, set off from Guiyang to Liupanshui on Monday, which marked the debut of this type in the southwest China. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)