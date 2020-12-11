Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

New high-speed railway starts track-laying in southwest China

(Xinhua)    09:22, December 11, 2020

Workers on Thursday began laying tracks along the Mile-Mengzi high-speed railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The 106-km railway that will link the cities of Mile and Mengzi, both located in Yunnan's Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, is expected to begin operations in 2022, according to China Railway Kunming Group.

Passenger trains on the railway are targeted to run at a speed of 250 km per hour.

Upon completion, the railway will connect with the Nanning-Kunming Railway and integrate into southwest China's outbound channel to Vietnam and other Southeast Asian nations.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York