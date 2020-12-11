New high-speed railway starts track-laying in southwest China

Workers on Thursday began laying tracks along the Mile-Mengzi high-speed railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The 106-km railway that will link the cities of Mile and Mengzi, both located in Yunnan's Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, is expected to begin operations in 2022, according to China Railway Kunming Group.

Passenger trains on the railway are targeted to run at a speed of 250 km per hour.

Upon completion, the railway will connect with the Nanning-Kunming Railway and integrate into southwest China's outbound channel to Vietnam and other Southeast Asian nations.