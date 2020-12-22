Hotel lobby transformed into display platform for intangible cultural heritage

Wei Lizhong (L), curator of Hangzhou Ten Bamboo Studio Art Museum, instructs his apprentice on woodblock printing at the new woodblock printing pavilion of Hangzhou Ten Bamboo Studio Art Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 22, 2020. A new woodblock printing pavilion of Hangzhou Ten Bamboo Studio Art Museum opened in Gaoyin Street in Hangzhou. The new woodblock printing pavilion is built in the lobby of a hotel with the help of the "Hundred Pavilions" project. The project aims at transforming the hotel lobby into a display platform for various intangible cultural heritage and creating a "24-hour" featured art museum. Craftsmanship of China's intangible cultural heritage is expected to be demonstrated to more tourists and citizens in this way. Combining painting, engraving and printing, woodblock printing is listed as an intangible cultural heritage of China. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)