"Festival of Lights" held in Singapore

(Xinhua)    09:25, December 21, 2020

People visit light installations at the "Festival of Lights" held in Singapore's Jurong Lake Gardens on Dec. 20, 2020. The "Festival of Lights" will be held from Dec. 18, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)


